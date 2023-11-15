BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 14, 2023
BR Web Desk Published November 15, 2023 Updated November 15, 2023 08:44am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • IHC issues stay order against jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

Read here for details.

  • APTMA Cotton Foundation, BCI partner to improve cotton production

Read here for details.

  • Boeing, AirBus and ‘Beond’: Biggest edition of Dubai Airshow underway

Read here for details.

  • ‘Focus on Lahore,’ says Bilawal as PML-N supremo woos parties across country

Read here for details.

  • Law ministry notifies PTI chief’s jail trial in Al Qadir Trust case

Read here for details.

  • Urea subsidy, BISP: Federal govt trying to wean itself away

Read here for details.

  • Reko Diq assessment done by global consultants: govt

Read here for details.

  • Afghanistan urges Pakistan to release ‘thousands of containers’ from port

Read here for details.

