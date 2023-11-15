BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from November 14, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- IHC issues stay order against jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case
Read here for details.
- APTMA Cotton Foundation, BCI partner to improve cotton production
Read here for details.
- Boeing, AirBus and ‘Beond’: Biggest edition of Dubai Airshow underway
Read here for details.
- ‘Focus on Lahore,’ says Bilawal as PML-N supremo woos parties across country
Read here for details.
- Law ministry notifies PTI chief’s jail trial in Al Qadir Trust case
Read here for details.
- Urea subsidy, BISP: Federal govt trying to wean itself away
Read here for details.
- Reko Diq assessment done by global consultants: govt
Read here for details.
- Afghanistan urges Pakistan to release ‘thousands of containers’ from port
Read here for details.
