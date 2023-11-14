BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.41%)
Pakistan

IHC issues stay order against jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

BR Web Desk Published 14 Nov, 2023 02:33pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued on Tuesday a stay order against jail trial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the cipher case, Aaj News reported.

IHC halted the proceedings of the cipher case against the former prime minister before adjourning the court till November 16.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, announced the decision while hearing an intra-court appeal by PTI chief against his trial in Adiala Jail.

More to follow

