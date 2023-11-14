BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
Law ministry notifies PTI chief’s jail trial in Al Qadir Trust case

BR Web Desk Published November 14, 2023 Updated November 14, 2023 06:53pm

The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification to conduct jail trial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in the £190 million Al Qadir Trust case, Aaj News reported.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the ministry said the accountability court will hold a jail trial of the former prime minister inside Adiala Jail.

The notification was issued after the federal government gave a nod to the jail trial of Imran Khan.

A day earlier, a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrived at the Adiala jail and arrested the PTI chirf inside the jail. He is now in the custody of the NAB court while in the prison facility.

The arrest came after an accountability court in Islamabad issued arrest warrants for Imran in the Toshakhana case and the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Judge Mohammad Bashir conducted the hearing on the two cases where the anti-graft body had filed an application seeking Khan’s arrest warrants.

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court issued a stay order against the jail trial of Imran Khan in the cypher case till November 16.

A two-member bench of Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Raffat announced the decision on Tuesday. The decision was announced while a hearing of the cypher trial was underway in Adiala Jail.

