Boeing, AirBus and ‘Beond’: Biggest edition of Dubai Airshow underway

  • Show marks first-ever appearance of Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder Block-III aircraft at an international platform
BR Web Desk Published 14 Nov, 2023 09:53pm

Under the theme ‘The Future of the Aerospace Industry’, the 18th edition of the Dubai Airshow kicked off on Monday and will run till Friday with commercial, private and military aircraft on display.

Highlights include magnificient flying displays, as well as static displays by Boeing and AirBus. Beond, claiming to be the world’s first premium leisure airline, showcased its state-of-the-art Airbus A319 seating 44 passengers in a luxurious all lay-flat configuration.

Airlines Emirates and flydubai signed some big deals, while the Pak Air Force showcased its J-17 fighter planes at an international platform for the first time.

Speaking about day one of the show, Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths told Business Recorder: “Yesterday we broke all records, both in terms of orders, with $80 billion committed and also visitors with 51,000 people coming yesterday alone.”

“We’re absolutely delighted with the progress thus far. And I’m sure that this air show will prove to be the best one for a long, long time,” he added.

As per the Dubai Media Office, this is the biggest edition of the show with participants from 148 countries, over 1,400 exhibitors and more than 300 international speakers coming together at the Dubai World Central.

The idea is to “bring together experts to foster collaboration, advance technology, delve into the latest trends and push the boundaries of sustainable innovation for the future.”

With Dubai leading the way in flying taxis, it is no surprise a slew of drones and unmanned aerial vehicle were on display at the brand new Advanced Aerial Mobility pavilion

Space exploration is an “increased focus area for the 2023 edition of Dubai Airshow” in partnership with the UAE Space Agency, which is showcasing its latest initiatives and projects, including the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt.

Airlines make deals

Emirates opened the Dubai Airshow 2023 on Monday with a significant order for 95 additional wide-body aircraft, taking its total order book to 295 aircraft, as per a statemeby by the Dubai Media Office.

Emirates has committed to additional Boeing 777-9s, 777-8s, and 787s, worth $52 billion, “to power its growth plans and maintain a modern efficient fleet.”

Emirates also announced a $950 million investment to build a new ultra-modern engineering facility at Dubai World Central.

“Spread over 1 million square metres, the engineering complex will be the largest and most advanced of its kind to be operated by any airline, adding a boost to Dubai’s world-class aviation infrastructure,” read a statement by the Dubai Media Office.

Meanwhile Flydubai placed an order for 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners in a deal worth $11 billion.

Pakistan Air Force makes presence felt

According to a tweet on X posted by Pakistan Air Force, the airshow marked the first-ever appearance of the PAF’s JF-17 Thunder Block-III aircraft at an international platform “symbolizing Pakistan’s commitment to innovation and excellence in aviation.”

“The historic participation also marks a significant milestone for PAF, showcasing its cutting-edge aviation capabilities on a global stage.”

Accompanying the JF-17 Thunder, Pakistan Air Force will also showcase the Super Mushshak aircraft, known for its exceptional training capabilities and versatility

