BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
BIPL 21.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.48%)
BOP 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.01%)
DGKC 67.24 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.49%)
FABL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
FCCL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
FFL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.01%)
HBL 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.16%)
HUBC 122.80 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.46%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
LOTCHEM 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.39%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.75%)
OGDC 103.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.64%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PIOC 112.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.28%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.18%)
PRL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.74%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 54.11 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.02%)
TRG 81.63 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.29%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,769 Increased By 5.9 (0.1%)
BR30 20,309 Increased By 155.8 (0.77%)
KSE100 56,666 Increased By 142.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By 40.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

'Focus on Lahore,' says Bilawal as PML-N supremo woos parties across country

  • PPP leader says Nawaz has been told to search for seats in other provinces since the PML-N has encountered challenges in Lahore
BR Web Desk Published 14 Nov, 2023 08:36pm

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari advised PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to "focus on Lahore" ahead of the Feb 8 general elections and try to rectify the party's woes there, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

The statement comes as the ex-premier arrived in Quetta in order to strengthen alliances in every province.

“I think Nawaz has been advised that because there have been difficulties created for the PML-N in Lahore, he has been pained to go to other provinces for seats.

“I would advise him to focus on Lahore and try to address the problems there. Maybe that’ll bring better results for him,” he said.

The PML-N has been corresponding with political parties in Sindh, ostensibly attempting to unite against the PPP in the province.

During a recent meeting, the PML-N granted the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) their demand to back a constitutional reform proposal that would provide the local government legal protection and allow funds to be distributed to districts via a provincial finance commission.

As a result, the PPP has mostly attacked the MQM-P for calling for constitutional amendments and has forewarned the PML-N not to expect allegiance from individuals who have deserted its founder.

Bilawal's statement comes a day after he said people would surprise “planners” on February 8, when Pakistan will hold its elections.

“People will respond on February 8 and will not accept any conspiracy,” he remarked.

Pakistan’s elections are slated for next year, and the Supreme Court has mandated that the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) make sure there are no obstacles in the way of the elections.

“We will triumph if we come together,” he declared to the large gathering.

Comments

1000 characters

'Focus on Lahore,' says Bilawal as PML-N supremo woos parties across country

Inter-bank: rupee slips for 16th successive session against US dollar

Taliban minister raises issue of refugee assets during Pakistan visit

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

SBP allows ASA Microfinance Bank Limited to commence operations nationwide

Law ministry notifies PTI chief’s jail trial in Al Qadir Trust case

KSE-100 ekes out gain despite profit-taking

Israeli hostage families start 5-day march on Netanyahu's home

IHC issues stay order against jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

Zelensky says Russian attacks increasing

Read more stories