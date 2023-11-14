'Focus on Lahore,' says Bilawal as PML-N supremo woos parties across country

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari advised PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to "focus on Lahore" ahead of the Feb 8 general elections and try to rectify the party's woes there, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

The statement comes as the ex-premier arrived in Quetta in order to strengthen alliances in every province.

“I think Nawaz has been advised that because there have been difficulties created for the PML-N in Lahore, he has been pained to go to other provinces for seats.

“I would advise him to focus on Lahore and try to address the problems there. Maybe that’ll bring better results for him,” he said.

The PML-N has been corresponding with political parties in Sindh, ostensibly attempting to unite against the PPP in the province.

During a recent meeting, the PML-N granted the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) their demand to back a constitutional reform proposal that would provide the local government legal protection and allow funds to be distributed to districts via a provincial finance commission.

As a result, the PPP has mostly attacked the MQM-P for calling for constitutional amendments and has forewarned the PML-N not to expect allegiance from individuals who have deserted its founder.

Bilawal's statement comes a day after he said people would surprise “planners” on February 8, when Pakistan will hold its elections.

“People will respond on February 8 and will not accept any conspiracy,” he remarked.

Pakistan’s elections are slated for next year, and the Supreme Court has mandated that the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) make sure there are no obstacles in the way of the elections.

“We will triumph if we come together,” he declared to the large gathering.