BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.62%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
DGKC 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.29%)
FABL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.48%)
FCCL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.43%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.61%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.17%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.62%)
PIOC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.84%)
PPL 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.46%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.51%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
TPLP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
TRG 75.59 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.96%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,641 Increased By 118.7 (2.15%)
BR30 19,725 Increased By 532.3 (2.77%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Families of IK, Qureshi permitted to attend cypher trial

Fazal Sher Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The special court hearing the cypher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Friday, granted permission to five members of both the accused to attend the proceedings of the case.

The special court judge, Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, granted permission to five members each of families of Imran Khan and Qureshi to attend the in-camera proceedings of the case. Khan and Qureshi appeared before the court and the court marked their attendance.

The PTI chief and Qureshi’s legal team including Barrister Taimur Malik, Umair Niazi, Barrister Taimur, Barrister Ghohar Ali Khan, and others, and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor, Shah Khawar, Rizwan Abbasi, and Zulfiqar Abbass appeared before the court.

The FIA produced three witnesses to record their statement but the court did not record the testimony of these witnesses due to the absence of one of the defence counsels, Barrister Salman Safdar. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till November 14 as well as summoned three more witnesses to record their statements. Qureshi’s wife and daughter attended the proceedings of the case.

The court directed Adiala Jail superintendent to arrange a phone call between the incarcerated Khan with his sons, Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan. The hearing of the case was held at the Adiala Jail community hall.

