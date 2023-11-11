Families of IK, Qureshi permitted to attend cypher trial

ISLAMABAD: The special court hearing the cypher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Friday, granted permission to five members of both the accused to attend the proceedings of the case.

The special court judge, Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail, granted permission to five members each of families of Imran Khan and Qureshi to attend the in-camera proceedings of the case. Khan and Qureshi appeared before the court and the court marked their attendance.

The PTI chief and Qureshi’s legal team including Barrister Taimur Malik, Umair Niazi, Barrister Taimur, Barrister Ghohar Ali Khan, and others, and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor, Shah Khawar, Rizwan Abbasi, and Zulfiqar Abbass appeared before the court.

The FIA produced three witnesses to record their statement but the court did not record the testimony of these witnesses due to the absence of one of the defence counsels, Barrister Salman Safdar. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till November 14 as well as summoned three more witnesses to record their statements. Qureshi’s wife and daughter attended the proceedings of the case.

The court directed Adiala Jail superintendent to arrange a phone call between the incarcerated Khan with his sons, Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan. The hearing of the case was held at the Adiala Jail community hall.

