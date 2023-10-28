BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Oct 28, 2023
Pakistan

PTI assails IHC for rejecting IK’s bail plea

Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2023 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday came down hard on the Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq for rejecting party chairman Imran Khan’s petition seeking post-arrest bail in the cipher case.

The PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan termed the decision of IHC CJ as “very partial, prejudiced, biased and totally against the basic principle of fair delivery of justice”.

He asserted that whenever the history of murder of justice at the hands of judges in Pakistan was written, the name of Justice Aamer Farooq would be at the top.

He made it clear that there was no doubt and ambiguity about Chief Justice IHC’s bias and revenge-based behaviour against PTI chairman, adding the constitution and laws provided Imran Khan with the basic rights to fair trial and access to justice; which this biased judge was busy in usurping through misuse of his position and authority.

He pointed out that the victim of brutal state retribution PTI Chairman requested dozens of times to transfer his cases to a fair-minded judge due to Aamer Farooq’s unhidden bias against the leader of the largest political party of the country.

He highlighted that Justice Aamer Farooq always played the role of a key facilitator in depriving Imran Khan of his fundamental and legal rights and fulfilling the state’s revenge-based agenda against him. He recalled that it was evident from the Supreme Court’s decisions annulling more or less all his decisions made against PTI Chairman including his detention from the court premises on May 9 and the patronage of a biased judge Humayun Dilawar in the Toshakhana case.

Hasan contended that the entire nation also saw the biased Justice Aamer Farooq providing judicial shelter to a fugitive convicted and a proclaimed offender in the biggest corruption case in the history of the country, who was subjecting Imran Khan of his blind revenge. He demanded that it was a must to immediately sack Aamer Farooq from his position as chief justice IHC for protection of the reputation and sanctity of the judiciary and justice system of the country.

He underlined that the entire nation was very concerned about the destruction of the judiciary at the hands of judges like Aamer Farooq which secured independence as a result of the long-drawn-out political struggle.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

