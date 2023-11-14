VC UAF for increasing productivity of wheat

FAISALABAD: By 2030, wheat deficit may rise to 7 million tonnes in the country if productivity is not increased, said Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

He addressed the farmers gathering in the Chak No 125 Jaranwala at the Mian Rashid’s farm as part of UAF and Punjab Extension Department ongoing wheat campaign meant to rise per acre production.

He said that due to last year's wheat campaign, average production of district divisions in Punjab has gone up three mounds per acre.

He said that average wheat production of the country is 32 mounds whereas the progressive farmers were getting 60 to 70 mounds. It means technology is available but we are unable to tap the potential.

He said that if the agriculture sector performs, the rest of the sectors also flourish. He said that the country faced the worst wheat crisis in 1966, but in just two to three years, with the Mexi-Pak variety, it became self-sufficient.

He said that 15% of wheat is lost due to outdated harvesters. He said that 65 percent of agricultural water is used by wheat and rice. If we apply water conservation techniques, the heavy quality of water can be saved. He called for timely sowing of wheat, balanced fertilizer usage and other technologies.

Director Soil Sciences Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza urged the farming community to apply the balanced usage of fertilizer that will increase the production. He said that certified seed was essential to raise the productivity that must be ensured in the field.

Director Faisalabad Division Agriculture Extension Abdul Hameed urged the farming community to ensure the wheat sowing before November 20. He added that the government was providing Rs 1500 subsidy on the certified seed per bag.

Principal Officer PRP Prof Dr Jalal Arif said that as per the vision of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, as many as 330,000 UAF students are visiting the farmers’ fields in the various villages of six divisions of Punjab and hoped that productivity will be increased. He said that we have to break the stagnation in the agriculture sector so that dream of self sufficiency can be met easily. He said that UAF has developed heat tolerant varieties that will boost-up productivity manifold.

Associate Prof UAF Dr Muhammad Naveed said that they were making all-out efforts to make village 125 as the model village by transferring the technology and consultancy.

