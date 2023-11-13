Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Monday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs211,800 per tola after a single-day gain of Rs800.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs181,584 after an increase of Rs686, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs2,100 to settle at Rs211,000 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was set at $1,960, after an increase of $2 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola.