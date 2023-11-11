Gold price per tola falls Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Saturday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs211,000 per tola, after moving down by Rs2,100.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs180,898 after a decrease of Rs1,800, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,300 to settle at Rs213,100 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Saturday was set at $1,958, after a decline of $17 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola.