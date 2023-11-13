Gwadar fishermen find giant lifeless blue whale

GWADAR: A lifeless giant rare blue whale got trapped in fishermen’s net in a coastal area of Gwadar which they brought on the shore, the Fisheries Department said Sunday.

The fishermen found the 27-foot-long dead blue whale entangled in their net in Churbandan area. Pieces of net were wedged into the whale’s body which is thought to be the cause of its death.

Sea life expert Abdur Rahim Baloch stated that blue whale is considered as the biggest whale species. “It’s rare in the world. The weight of this blue whale will be between seven to eight tons,” he added.

The sea along the Gwadar coast has become a slaughter house for the sea creatures. Finding dead sea animals has become a daily routine

The sea animals are being killed every day by hundreds of trawlers fishing illegally within Gwadar maritime boundaries, using plastic net and by colliding with ships.

Blue whale is one of the three whale species found in Pakistani waters, alongside Bryde’s whale and Arabian humpback whale.

According to the WWF Pakistan, the blue whale is the largest and oldest living animal on Earth. These magnificent marine mammals can grow to more than 100 feet long and weigh up to 200 tons, equivalent to approximately 33 elephants.

With no official research conducted to estimate the blue whale population in Pakistan, experts believe there are fewer than a hundred in this region.

Blue whales are an endangered species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. There are only about 10,000 to 25,000 blue whales left in the world today.

These marine mammals primarily feed on krill and pose no threat to humans.

In May 2023, fishermen in Gwadar town of Jiwani were also surprised to see a 36-foot dead blue whale washed up on the beach.