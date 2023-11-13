BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Growing traffic gridlocks in Islamabad causing inconvenience to people

APP Published 13 Nov, 2023 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Road users in Islamabad are grappling with severe traffic congestion, particularly at the city’s main entrance, Faizabad, during peak hours.

The presence of Islamabad Traffic Police personnel, combined with operational police, has intensified the situation, leading to allegations of undue stops and stringent penalties for alleged traffic violations.

The Safe City cameras at this entry point are touted as potential proof of the traffic chaos, although authorities have yet to address the mounting concerns.

This surge in traffic policing practices follows a recent increase in fine amounts for traffic violations. Residents report instances of misbehaviour by traffic police officers, with arguments and confrontations becoming commonplace.

It is claimed that engaging in discussions or disagreements with the police can result in escalated fines and the imposition of additional penalty sections.

A recent incident involving Shehzad Masih, a motorcyclist and sanitary worker, highlighted the challenges faced by citizens. Masih admitted to violating a one-way route near CDA and, on November 4, 2023, was allegedly humiliated and fined Rs. 2000 by Traffic Constables Asad and Usman who later impounded his bike at Aabpara police station.

Seeking redress, Masih has called for action from Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, appealing to the Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti for a more courteous attitude and reduced fines, especially for the labor class.

In response to these allegations, sources within the traffic police, speaking on the condition of anonymity, acknowledged the increased fine amounts. They expressed the difficulty in satisfying road users after imposing hefty fines, acknowledging the irked response.

However, they provided examples of various countries where substantial fines compel citizens to adhere to traffic laws. They emphasized that it is the responsibility of citizens to comply with traffic regulations, and a collaborative effort between the police and the public can contribute to a reduction in road accidents.

The newly appointed SSP traffic is reportedly working to understand road issues in Islamabad, proposing refresher courses for traffic policemen.

The Islamabad traffic police force, established on January 28, 2006, has long championed courteous and decent policing, but there is a recognized need to address behaviour issues through training and

maintain the force’s morale.

As citizens navigate traffic disruptions and contend with stringent fines, the situation underscores the importance of transparent and respectful traffic management practices in the city.

Authorities are urged to address grievances and ensure the fair implementation of traffic regulations.

Islamabad Traffic Police traffic gridlocks traffic

