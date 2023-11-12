BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Pakistan-China naval exercise commences

Press Release Published 12 Nov, 2023 03:14am

KARACHI: Opening Ceremony of Pakistan Navy and PLA (Navy) bilateral exercise Sea Guardian-2023 was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi. Commander Qingdao Naval Base, Rear Admiral Liang Yang graced the occasion as Guest of Honour.

Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi was also present at the occasion.

In his opening remarks, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi welcomed the officers and personnel of PLA (N) Flotilla, underscoring the close and strategic ties between the two countries in general and Navies in particular.

The admiral emphasized on the importance of immaculate & sound planning during the exercise and hoped that this exercise will further enhance strategic cooperation and interoperability between the two navies.

During his speech, Commander Qingdao Naval Base Rear Admiral Liang Yang thanked Pakistan Navy for hosting Exercise Sea Guardian and hoped to have a mutually benefiting and professionally rewarding experience from the joint exercise.

Earlier, Chinese Flotilla comprising of naval ships, Submarine and Submarine Rescue Ship along with PLA (Navy) Marines Corps Detachment, arrived Karachi to participate in the exercise.

During exercise, frontline destroyers/ frigates along with Air and other assets and Marines/ Special Forces from Pakistan Navy and PLA (Navy) will carry out advance level joint drills and naval maneuvers in North Arabian Sea besides professional and social activities during the harbor phase.

The aim of Exercise Sea Guardian-2023 is to share professional experiences on contemporary traditional and non-traditional threats in Indian Ocean Region as well as to enhance bilateral cooperation and interoperability between the two Navies.

The exercise is a reflection of strong bilateral military cooperation between Pakistan Navy and Chinese Navy and will foster greater bilateral cooperation between the two navies.

