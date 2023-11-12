KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.128 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,205.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.401 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.601 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.015 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.768 billion), Silver (PKR 841.156 million), DJ (PKR 576.552 million), Platinum (PKR 272.741 million), Japan Equity (PKR 234.618 million), Brent (PKR 193.723 million), SP 500 (PKR 116.982 million), Natural Gas (PKR 85.605 million) and Copper (PKR 18.786 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 11 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 21.859 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023