BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.62%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
DGKC 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.29%)
FABL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.48%)
FCCL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.43%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.61%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.17%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.62%)
PIOC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.84%)
PPL 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.46%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.51%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
TPLP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
TRG 75.59 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.96%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,641 Increased By 118.7 (2.15%)
BR30 19,725 Increased By 532.3 (2.77%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Copper, aluminium hit two-week low on hawkish Fed comment, higher stocks

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2023 05:49pm
Photo: Reuters
LONDON: Copper and aluminium prices fell to a two-week low in London on Friday as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dashed expectations of a peak in interest rates and as exchange stocks rose.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.9% at $8,074.5 per metric ton by 1128 GMT, after touching $8,063.5, it lowest since Oct. 27.

Aluminium was down 1.1% at $2,218 a ton, after also hitting its weakest since Oct. 27 at $2,212.5.

Fed officials including Powell on Thursday expressed uncertainty in their battle against inflation and added that they would tighten policy further if need be.

Next week, the growth-dependent metals market will focus on release of China’s October aggregate financing data, including total social financing (TSF), which has a strong relation to demand from the top metals consuming country.

China demand concerns, stronger dollar weigh on copper and other base metals

“Last month, we saw an extraordinarily high number indicating stimulus activity is working, if that cadence can be maintained, that could be a boost for metals,” said Nitesh Shah at WisdomTree.

The dollar index fell slightly from its overnight gains. A strong U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Copper and aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses rebounded after arrivals, daily LME data showed. Aluminium inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose by 10% this week, but copper stocks fell by 14%, the exchange said.

Nickel was last 1.8% lower at $17,500, after hitting its lowest since mid-2021 at $17,450. Sizeable output cuts will help shore up nickel prices, which are likely to have reached a bottom after a year-long slide, but tighter supplies are not expected to eliminate surpluses.

Zinc eased 0.2% to $2,598, lead fell 0.6% to $2,176 and tin was down 1.0% to $24,590.

In major tin miner Myanmar, a rebel alliance has overrun areas bordering China, with resistance to the military junta notching its most significant win since the 2021 coup. Beijing urged all parties to stop fighting immediately.

