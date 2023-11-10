BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
BIPL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.4%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.54%)
DFML 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.7%)
FABL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
FCCL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.66%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
GGL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 96.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 112.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.37%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.31%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.63%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.72%)
PIBTL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.46%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 7.05 (6.56%)
PPL 81.82 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.51%)
PRL 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.28%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.87%)
SSGC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.21%)
TRG 73.01 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.34%)
UNITY 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,631 Increased By 108.2 (1.96%)
BR30 19,678 Increased By 485.6 (2.53%)
KSE100 55,252 Increased By 990.2 (1.82%)
KSE30 18,546 Increased By 364.2 (2%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan hits one-week low on expectations of more policy easing

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2023 10:28am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan weakened to a one-week low on Friday as the dollar firmed and on rising market expectations of imminent monetary easing to boost sputtering activity in the world’s second-largest economy.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1771 per dollar, 1 pip firmer than the previous fix 7.1772.

The official midpoint fixing continued to come in stronger than market projections, traders and analysts said, interpreting it as an official attempt to rein in excess yuan weakness.

Friday’s guidance rate was 1,192 pips stronger than Reuters estimate of 7.2963.

The spot yuan opened at 7.2850 per dollar and fell to a low of 7.2925 at one point, the softest level since Nov.3. By midday, it was changing hands at 7.2923, 83 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Falling consumer prices in October call for more policy stimulus, at a time when China’s newly approved 1 trillion yuan of sovereign bond issuance has also raised hopes for more liquidity support, market watchers said.

“We continue to expect a 25-basis-point reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut in the rest of the year for liquidity support while a rate cut could be less likely,” Citi analysts said in a note.

China’s yuan firms as US rates uncertainty drags on dollar

“The central bank could be in a difficult situation, with domestically low inflation and concerns on the exchange rate, as well as risk resolution tasks for real estate and local government debt.”

The interest rate on one-year AAA-rating negotiable certificates of deposit (NCDs), which measure the short-term inter-bank borrowing costs, rose to a near seven-month high of 2.5942%, more than 9 basis points higher than the medium-term policy rate that the central bank charges financial institutions.

“The containment of CNY weakness has thus been cross-purposes to the PBOC’s easy monetary policy path,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

“Moreover, the USD continues to possess a significant carry premium over CNY. The current measures to restrain USD/CNY around 7.30 is consequently likely to be abandoned sooner than later,” Tan said, expecting further RRR and even interest rate reductions before the year-end.

A Reuters poll conducted earlier this month showed that half of the 78 participants forecast a RRR cut in November, while 65% of them predicted such a reduction over the next three months.

Separately, the PBOC is expected to roll over 850 billion yuan worth of medium-term lending facility (MLF) loan next Wednesday. Markets will pay close attention to the amount of liquidity offerings and the borrowing cost to gauge the official stance.

In global markets, the dollar strengthened after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and a chorus of Fed officials poured cold water on market expectations of a peak in US rates.

By midday, the global dollar index stood at 105.861, while the offshore yuan was trading at 7.2992 per dollar.

Yuan Japanese Yen

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan hits one-week low on expectations of more policy easing

Bullish momentum persists at PSX: KSE-100 crosses 55,000 level

RLNG, Ogra-prescribed gas prices: Provinces required to pay differential for urea production

NESPAK tender for ADB project: Senate Secretariat withdraws minutes of Oct 17 meeting

Technical parleys between IMF, FBR continue: Revenue boost main focus

Capital market: DFIs can be potential drivers of growth: Shamshad

South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

Pakistan to withdraw its diplomatic support to Afghan govt

Oil products’ import on foreign suppliers’ account: Decision not materialised due to delay in notification of SOPs

If tax return not filed by deadline: SC explains law

FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Read more stories