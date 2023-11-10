BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-10

RLNG, Ogra-prescribed gas prices: Provinces required to pay differential for urea production

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 10 Nov, 2023 03:07am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to recover differential between RLNG and Ogra- prescribed prices for indigenous gas used for local urea production from the provinces, well-informed sources in Petroleum Division told Business Recorder.

In this regard a mechanism for reimbursement to the fertilizer plants or direct payment to the SNGPL (as the case may be) shall be developed by Industries & Production Division, Petroleum Division and Finance Division.

This decision was taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, on November 1, 2023, after discussion on a proposal of Petroleum Division titled “measures to meet requirement of urea fertilizer for Rabi season 2023-24.”

Sharing the background, Petroleum Division noted that the Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary on September 29, 2023 on this matter to the ECC which contained following proposal: SNGPL based fertilizer plants, ie, FatimaFert (Sheikhupura) and Agritech may be allowed to operate beyond October 15,2023 till March 31, 2024 at OGRA notified rates.

Fertiliser plants: Body formed on gas supply, price rationalization

The ECC in its meeting held on October 03, 2023 considered the above summary and constituted a Committee, comprising Minister for Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs (Convener), Minister for Commerce, Industry & Production, Minister for Power & Petroleum, Secretary Petroleum Division, Secretary Industries & Production Division, Secretary Power Division and Dr. Akmal Siddiq, Technical Advisor Ministry of National Food Security & Research to deliberate on the issues of supply and prices of gas and urea in holistic manner and submit viable recommendations on gas supply to fertilizer plants and rationalization of gas prices.

The Committee was to submit its report to the ECC for consideration by October 25, 2023. The ECC had further decided that till the finalization of the recommendations and presentation to the ECC, the gas supply to the plants shall continue.

The ECC was further informed that first meeting of the committee was held on October 26, 2023 in the Finance Division. On October 27, 2023 Petroleum Division received minutes of the ECC meeting held on October 03, 2023 which was virtually attended by the Minister for Energy and Secretary Petroleum through video-conference.

The minutes of the ECC had been ratified by the Federal Cabinet in its meeting held on October 11, 2023. While perusing the minutes of the ECC meeting held on October 03, 2023, it was apparent that the view point of the Petroleum Division presented during the said ECC meeting had not been correctly recorded.

Petroleum Division had highlighted in the ECC meeting that both FatimaFert (Sheikhupura) and Agritech, the SNGPL based fertilizer plants, were being provided indigenous gas at tariff of Rs. 1,050/mmbtu till October 15, 2023 in compliance of the ECC decision of August 08, 2023. The ECC was informed during the meeting that period for supply of indigenous gas can only be extended for another 15 days, ie, October 31, 2023 considering the fact that SNGPL does not have indigenous gas to continue providing to both the plants beyond November 1, 2023 when domestic (residential) consumer demand starts ramping up for the winter months.

It was highlighted that in the absence of indigenous gas supply with SNGPL, only RLNG can be provided at full cost recovery.

If RLNG is provided at indigenous gas tariff leading to differential of RLNG and indigenous tariff of Rs. 1050/mmbtu, this has to be picked up as subsidy in whatever form so that further revenue loss of SNGPL could be avoided.

Petroleum Division highlighted that there was no such decision taken in the referred ECC meeting for supply of indigenous gas to both the SNGPL based plants at indigenous gas tariff of Rs. 1,050/mmbtu till March 31, 2024.

As in the absence of indigenous gas supply, such decision has financial implications of Rs. 29 billion in terms of tariff differential between RLNG and indigenous gas for 5 months from November, 2023 to March 2024.

Petroleum Division argued that since both the SNGPL based fertilizer plants operated on subsidized RLNG during FY 2018 to January 2023 against a budgeted subsidy, therefore, supply of RLNG could be made from November 1, 2023 till March 31, 2024 on full cost recovery, ie, OGRA notified RLNG tariff.

Such supply of RLNG had already been accounted for by SNGPL in the winter load management plan. However, if supply position of indigenous gas improved during this period, the Petroleum Division would ensure provision of indigenous gas to the two plants or blend thereof.

The sources said, Petroleum Division submitted proposal that SNGPL may be allowed to continue supplying gas to FatimaFert and Agritech plants at OGRA notified RLNG tariff for domestic urea production from November 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 on full cost recovery basis to be billed to both the fertilizer companies.

The ECC discussed the case threadbare. It was noted that a meeting of the committee comprising Secretary Petroleum, Secretary Finance and Secretary Industries & Production was held to deliberate on the issue of supply of RLNG to both FatimaFert and Agritech fertilizer plants.

During the meeting, following options were examined: (i) billing to FatimaFert and Agritech at full RLNG ; (ii) spreading the difference of RLNG and indigenous gas price between two fertilizer plants; (iii) spreading the difference of RLNG and indigenous gas price over entire industry ;(iv) spreading the difference of RLNG and indigenous gas price on captive power plants only; (v) shifting both the plants on Mari petroleum network; (vi) share the price differential 33% on plants, 33% on general industry and 33% on provinces; (vii) full contribution by provinces against price differentia

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECC OGRA PETROLEUM DIVISION gas prices SNGPL RLNG urea fertilizer fertilizer plants

Comments

1000 characters

RLNG, Ogra-prescribed gas prices: Provinces required to pay differential for urea production

NESPAK tender for ADB project: Senate Secretariat withdraws minutes of Oct 17 meeting

Technical parleys between IMF, FBR continue: Revenue boost main focus

Capital market: DFIs can be potential drivers of growth: Shamshad

PM, Aliyev discuss Gaza, Kashmir issues

South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

Pakistan to withdraw its diplomatic support to Afghan govt

Oil products’ import on foreign suppliers’ account: Decision not materialised due to delay in notification of SOPs

If tax return not filed by deadline: SC explains law

FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Read more stories