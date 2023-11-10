BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
Latif seeks ‘justice’ for Nawaz

Recorder Report Published 10 Nov, 2023 03:07am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Mian Javed Latif has called for provision of justice to party supremo Nawaz Sharif before the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

While addressing at a news conference on Thursday, Javed Latif said: “Nawaz Sharif must get justice before the elections; and, if someone has committed a crime, he should also be punished before the elections.”

Responding to a question, the PML-N leader said giving respect to the vote means that institutions should remain within their limits and work in accordance with law. Demanding free and fair elections, he said the voices creating doubts about the fairness of the elections should be heeded to.

“All should have a level-playing field and opportunity to participate in elections,” he added.

He also demanded action against those who launched “Project Imran.”

He said that one of the institutions had practically done self-accountability and given punishments, which proved the PML-N viewpoint that there was facilitation. He said in Pakistan’s history, no one could even think of such an incident that happened on May 9 when the PTI supporters ransacked military installations after party chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

