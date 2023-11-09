BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan to accelerate deportation of illegal immigrants: interim minister

BR Web Desk | APP Published November 9, 2023 Updated November 9, 2023 09:28pm
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

Pakistan’s interim government will accelerate the process of deportation of illegal immigrants amid surge in terrorist attacks in the country, said Balochistan’s Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Thursday.

Speaking to a press conference in Karachi Press Club, the interim minister said some 80,000 illegal Afghans had already been deported back to Afghanistan as the deadline to leave the country voluntarily ended on November 1.

“Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan have nosedived due to significant surge in terrorist infiltration since the interim government of Taliban took the charge of Afghan soil,” Achakzai said.

Security forces foil terrorist attack on Mianwali training base of PAF

He added that terrorists use Afghan soil to “target our security forces, which is one of the reasons we have decided to send the illegal immigrants to their home countries”.

The minister said the government would repatriate all illegal immigrants, and 92% of them are Afghan nationals.

He mentioned a recent intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Zhob area, where the security forces killed six terrorists, who Achakzai said were all Afghan nationals.

To a question, Achakzai informed that the provincial government had got some 100,000 fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) blocked in two districts.

Similarly, some 20,000 fake CNICs had reportedly been blocked in Sindh, he added. “Action will be taken against the officials found responsible for the issuance of fake CNICs to the illegal immigrants.”

He thanked the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for helping the Balochistan government tracing the illegal immigrants and blocking their CNICs.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was also fully collaborating the provincial government in tracing out the whereabouts of the illegal immigrants, Achakzai said.

terrorist attacks Balochistan government illegal migrants illegal foreigners interim govt Jan Achakzai undocumented Afghans deportation of illegal foreigners

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan to accelerate deportation of illegal immigrants: interim minister

President urges nation to follow Iqbal’s teachings

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Iran rejects G7 calls to stop supporting Hamas

Indian shares drop as IT, financials rally peters out

First half of 2023: Emirates Group posts record $2.7bn profit

New Zealand on brink of World Cup semi-finals

Brent oil hovers above $80 after this week's downward spiral

Bangladesh police fire tear gas at protesting garment workers

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Read more stories