Pakistan to accelerate deportation of illegal immigrants: interim minister

Pakistan’s interim government will accelerate the process of deportation of illegal immigrants amid surge in terrorist attacks in the country, said Balochistan’s Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Thursday.

Speaking to a press conference in Karachi Press Club, the interim minister said some 80,000 illegal Afghans had already been deported back to Afghanistan as the deadline to leave the country voluntarily ended on November 1.

“Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan have nosedived due to significant surge in terrorist infiltration since the interim government of Taliban took the charge of Afghan soil,” Achakzai said.

Security forces foil terrorist attack on Mianwali training base of PAF

He added that terrorists use Afghan soil to “target our security forces, which is one of the reasons we have decided to send the illegal immigrants to their home countries”.

The minister said the government would repatriate all illegal immigrants, and 92% of them are Afghan nationals.

He mentioned a recent intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Zhob area, where the security forces killed six terrorists, who Achakzai said were all Afghan nationals.

To a question, Achakzai informed that the provincial government had got some 100,000 fake Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) blocked in two districts.

Similarly, some 20,000 fake CNICs had reportedly been blocked in Sindh, he added. “Action will be taken against the officials found responsible for the issuance of fake CNICs to the illegal immigrants.”

He thanked the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for helping the Balochistan government tracing the illegal immigrants and blocking their CNICs.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was also fully collaborating the provincial government in tracing out the whereabouts of the illegal immigrants, Achakzai said.