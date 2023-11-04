BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
Security forces foil terrorist attack on Mianwali training base of PAF

  • ISPR says three terrorists were killed
BR Web Desk Published November 4, 2023 Updated November 4, 2023 10:09am

Three terrorists were killed on Saturday after the Pakistani troops thwarted their attack on Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force, Aaj News reported.

“On 4th November, 2023, in the early hours of the day, Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force came under a failed terrorist attack which, Alhumdolliah, due to the swift and effective response by the troops, has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement today.

The ISPR said that three terrorists were neutralised, even before they could enter the base while remaining 3 terrorists “have been cornered/isolated due to timely and effective response by the troops”.

During the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser occurred, the statement read.

The military’s media affairs wing added that a comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in final stages to completely clear the area.

“Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to eliminating menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.”

The recent attack comes a day after at least 17 soldiers were martyred in different incidents in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At least 14 soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on two vehicles of security forces in Gwadar District, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

The attack occurred when the forces were moving from Pasni to Ormara.

Moreover, five people were killed and at least 24 injured, including police officials after bomb exploded close to the route of a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.

The same day, security forces also conducted two intelligence-based operations in which two soldiers were martyred.

In the first operation in Dera Ismail Khan’s Rori area, soldiers killed a suicide bomber and injured two others.

In the second operation, in KPK’s Lakki Marwat district, a militant was killed and several hideouts were destroyed by troops.

KU Nov 04, 2023 09:55am
Absolutely flabbergasting! What's going on with our intelligence? The only resolve seems to be statements and rhetorics, while terrorists are free to choose the time and place.
