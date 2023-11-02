Six terrorists killed in Zhob IBO

ISLAMABAD: Security forces have killed six terrorists during an operation general area Sambaza, Zhob District of Balochistan.

In a statement, ISPR said that on night of October 31/November 1, 2023, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Sambaza, Zhob District on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists, resultantly six terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives has also been recovered.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians,” the ISPR said, adding that sanitization was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it added.

