Goods transporters, oil tanker owners: SRB directs 57 cos to add new category to SST profiles

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2023 05:38am

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has directed 57 intercity goods transporters and oil tanker owners to add service category of ‘goods transportation’ to their profiles by November 10, 2023.

According to details, the chairman SRB during a meeting with the members of All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) highlighted that many customs agents were licensed as bonded carriers but sales tax due on ‘intercity transportation of goods’ is not being paid by them.

He stressed upon the need for compliance with the regulatory framework, ie, Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011.

Aug SRB revenue collection rises 36pc to Rs 16.02bn YoY

Moreover, chairman, SRB emphasized that approximately 57 such service providers are registered with SRB and providing the taxable services of intercity goods transportation and oil tankers, but they have not updated their SST registration profile by adding this service category.

Later, chairman SRB directed business entities, already registered with SRB and providing taxable services, to immediately add another taxable service category of “goods transportation” in their SST registration profile by November 10, 2023.

