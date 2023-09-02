BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Aug SRB revenue collection rises 36pc to Rs 16.02bn YoY

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2023 06:55am

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has announced its revenue collection figures for August 2023, showing 36% growth compared to the same period of last year.

According to the figures issued by the SRB, the board collected Rs16.02 billion in August 2023, up by 36% from Rs11.79 billion collected in August 2022. This robust growth reflects the board’s effective enforcement and recovery efforts, as well as continued cooperation from taxpayers despite economic challenges.

The positive trend has continued in the early months of fiscal year 2023-24. In the first two months, SRB collected Rs30.43 billion, a 49% increase from Rs20.476 billion collected in the same period of fiscal year 2022-23, the board said.

SRB credited this significant revenue growth to the trust and support of taxpayers, backing from the government of Sindh, and tireless efforts by SRB officers.

The board is focused on achieving its ambitious revenue collection target of Rs235 billion for the current financial year 2023-24, despite the challenges posed by the overall low economic growth and stagnant tax base due to tax-free budgets, the SRB said.

