Minister not satisfied with performance of DCs

HYDERABAD: Caretaker Sindh Minister for Revenue and Industries & Commerce Mohammad Younus Dagha has expressed his discontentment over the slow performance of DCs of Hyderabad Division and other concerned revenue officials in evaluating the cases of suspicious entries and authentication of revenue matters.

He was presiding over a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of Hyderabad Division through video link at Commissioner Hyderabad Office today.

The Sindh Minister chairing a meeting enquired and scrutinized reports submitted by DCs in the backdrop of last month’s meeting. He stressed upon DCs of the division to investigate cases of suspicious entries and authentication of revenue cases without delay so that the backlog of revenue cases could be decreased and reports should be submitted to Commissioner Office regularly. “any Mukhtiarkar or Assistant Commissioner found involved in manipulation of record would be taken to task”, he warned. He underlined the need of organizing open katcheries in taluka level for resolving revenue related issues.

Minister directed DCs to ensure transparency in the entire process of revenue matters. He informed that efforts are being taken to empower DCs to decide the suspicious entry cases as per revenue act.

He said that better image of government departments is needed to be built so that Officers and officials could be deemed as facilitators for common man. He lauded the efforts of initiating the establishment of Facilitation desk in some districts which would pave the way for starting E-service Sindh App soon.

Meanwhile presiding over another meeting regarding issues of Hyderabad Site, the caretaker Sindh Minister for Revenue and Industries & Commerce Mohammad Younus Dagha directed the concerned officers to speed up the work of greenbelt and removal of encroachments in Hyderabad Site. Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah also attended the meeting.

