Bhatti discharged in illegal appointment case

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Wednesday discharged former secretary of Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, in a case of his alleged illegal appointment as principal secretary to the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials presented Bhatti before the magistrate and demanded his physical remand.

The Investigating Officer (IO) told the court that the suspect had been appointed as the principal secretary to the Chief Minister in violation of rules, and merits and without having requisite qualification on political consideration.

The IO asked the court magistrate to allow 14 days of custody of the suspect to complete the investigation in the case.

