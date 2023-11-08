BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.52%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.07%)
DGKC 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.14%)
FABL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.23%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 105.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.2%)
OGDC 101.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.82%)
PPL 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.29%)
PRL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-7%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.81%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.87%)
TRG 73.04 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.5%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.21%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,469 Decreased By -28 (-0.51%)
BR30 18,983 Decreased By -137.4 (-0.72%)
KSE100 53,736 Decreased By -124.6 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,990 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-08

CEC briefs PM about preparations

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: The chief election commissioner (CEC) on Tuesday briefed the caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, with respect to the preparation of the general election to be held on February 8, 2023.

The CEC, Sikandar Sultan Raja, met with the caretaker prime minister at the Prime Minister’s House, said the Prime Minister Office following the meeting.

In the meeting, the CEC briefed the prime minister on the preparations of the commission regarding the conduct of the general elections.

General election to be held on Feb 8, 2024

The CEC also invited the prime minister to visit the Election Commission to review the preparations for the general elections.

Kakar said that the government will provide all kinds of support to the Election Commission for conducting free, fair, and transparent elections in the country and will ensure the provision of all necessary resources.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

elections ECP CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja General elections caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

CEC briefs PM about preparations

330-MW SEL plant: PPIB to hold competitive bidding on behalf of KE

Country attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

MoF to remain open on Iqbal Day for IMF talks

KSA, Qatar: Issues over BIT template block huge investment

PML-N forges alliance with MQM for polls

Nod from IR Commissioner not needed: Tax returns can be revised within 60 days: FBR

Glass ware/porcelain ware: Customs’ values on imports from seven countries issued

Less than Rs32,000 gross salary: Fed govt employees allowed special allowance

Oil, gas: 70pc area remains unexplored

Read more stories