CEC briefs PM about preparations

ISLAMABAD: The chief election commissioner (CEC) on Tuesday briefed the caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, with respect to the preparation of the general election to be held on February 8, 2023.

The CEC, Sikandar Sultan Raja, met with the caretaker prime minister at the Prime Minister’s House, said the Prime Minister Office following the meeting.

In the meeting, the CEC briefed the prime minister on the preparations of the commission regarding the conduct of the general elections.

General election to be held on Feb 8, 2024

The CEC also invited the prime minister to visit the Election Commission to review the preparations for the general elections.

Kakar said that the government will provide all kinds of support to the Election Commission for conducting free, fair, and transparent elections in the country and will ensure the provision of all necessary resources.

