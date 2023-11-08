Punjab announces 4-day holiday to deal with smog challenge

LAHORE: To control smog, the Punjab government has imposed four-day environmental and health emergencies in Lahore division, Gujranwala and Hafizabad, and subsequently announced a four-day holiday, which would be effective from Thursday (celebrated as Iqbal Day, a national holiday) through to Sunday.

The decision was taken after the air quality in the provincial capital and surrounding areas had worsened in the last few days. The IQ Air showed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the provincial capital Lahore has spiked to 374 while Multan stood at 442. An AQI of 101 to 150 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, 151 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 is very unhealthy and 301 to 500 is hazardous.

The provincial government had mulled last month to impose an additional weekly off, but as the smog situation improved, it decided against it, saying that they would keep monitoring the situation.

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that he has announced to impose environmental and health emergencies for the next four days in Lahore Division (Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib districts), Gujranwala and Hafizabad to combat smog; Section 144 has been imposed in the said cities. “Educational institutions, government and private offices, cinemas, parks and restaurants would remain closed during environmental and health emergencies while markets would remain shut on Saturday. However, marriage halls, bakeries, pharmacies, public transport and construction activities would not be halted. Similarly, the government was not going to shut factories,” he added.

According to him, the markets would remain closed on Saturday while traders would be consulted for deciding about shutting down markets on Friday. The purpose of these decisions was to decrease the smog level in these effect areas.

He appealed to the children and elderly citizens to wear facemasks and stay indoors for four days. The holiday decision was temporary and would apply to this week only; this decision was made after thorough consideration.

He maintained that Lahore badly needs environmental rest; prevention from smog was imperative, as it is not a good phenomenon.

“The children and elderly people were facing asthma and eye diseases. The decision has been taken in the light of the experts’ recommendations during a meeting of the cabinet committee for environment/smog,” he added.

The Chief Minister further said that India burns four times more crop residue than Pakistan and hence is a major contributor to smog. “The burning of crop residue across the border was directly affecting us. In the Indian city of Delhi, holidays and other decisions were also taken, so the smog situation could improve,” he added.

Meanwhile, in the last 17 days, 9972 smoke-emitting vehicles were issued challans while a fine of Rs 20 million was imposed and 3809 smoke-emitting vehicles were impounded.

According to a report released by the Lahore Commissioner’s office, 10 teams of excise, traffic and transport carried out operations through checkpoints, miscellaneous checking and general hold-ups in the Lahore division. A total of 1,119 industrial units were checked in Lahore Division in the last 17 days and 119 were sealed for violation of emission control rules while FIRs were registered against 31. Moreover, a fine of Rs 3.5 million was imposed for non-operation of the emission control system in industrial units.

The report also disclosed that all 1190 brick kilns in the Lahore division were on zigzag technology; however, cases were registered against 73 brick kilns and 76 were sealed for violating the zigzag rules. A fine of Rs 1.3 million was also imposed.

Moreover, a total of 51 pyrolysis plants (used for recycling waste) were sealed in the Lahore division and these plants were closely monitored. Since October 21, operations have also been carried out against the burning of crop residue, garbage, and green waste; 19 motorway squads of the Lahore Division conducted 1102 inspections so far. Lahore to Sheikhupura and Lahore to Nankana Motorway Squads registered 23 cases and fined Rs 8.50 million.

To control dust, the Lahore Waste Management Company, Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Lahore and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore were sprinkling water on roads, especially at development project sites.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023