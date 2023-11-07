BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
DFML 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.22%)
DGKC 61.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
FCCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.67%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
GGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HBL 95.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.24%)
HUBC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.72%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.32%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 102.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.87%)
PAEL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2%)
PIOC 108.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.64%)
PPL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PRL 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.78%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
SSGC 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
TPLP 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.8%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.7%)
UNITY 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,534 Increased By 37.3 (0.68%)
BR30 19,238 Increased By 117.9 (0.62%)
KSE100 54,270 Increased By 409.3 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,164 Increased By 166.4 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s October copper imports hit 10-month high as inventories fall

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2023 10:58am

BEIJING: China’s copper imports hit a ten-month high in October, customs data showed on Tuesday, as declining domestic stocks and firm demand underpinned buying activity.

Imports of unwrought copper and copper products, used widely in the construction, transport and power sectors, totalled 500,168 metric tons, the highest since last December, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

The data includes anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished copper.

That marked a jump of 23.7% from 404,414 tons last October, when industrial demand was hurt by the country’s stringent COVID-19 curbs.

China’s domestic copper inventories have declined in recent months, with stocks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange at a 13-month low as of Oct. 27.

That was down 85.6% from a peak in March and down 36.1% from a year earlier.

September and October traditionally see good demand for the metal as industrial activity ramps up after a summer lull, while higher consumer spending during the Golden Week holiday in early October also boosts demand.

In addition, China unleashed more economic stimulus measures - including property- and infrastructure-related loans - to shore up its economy, improving the outlook for copper.

Falling global prices also encouraged copper users to import more, He Tianyu, an analyst at consultancy CRU, said.

Benchmark copper prices on the London Metal Exchange registered a third consecutive monthly decline in October, partly weighed down by rising stocks on the exchange amid soft global demand.

Copper heads for second weekly gain on weaker dollar

Enhanced appetite for imported copper was reflected in a rally in the Yangshan copper premium to $92 per ton on Oct. 31, more than tripling from the start of August and the highest since last November.

October imports also marked a 4.1% rise compared with the previous month, fuelled by shrinking stocks, but year-to-date copper imports were down 6.7% from a year earlier, as strong domestic production had curbed foreign buying.

China’s monthly output of refined copper has held at record levels above 1 million tons since March, boosting demand for copper ore and concentrate.

China’s imports of copper ore and concentrate rose 11.3% year-on-year to 2.31 million tons in October, customs data showed.

Total imports in the first 10 months were up 9.2% from a year earlier, at 22.64 million tons.

China Copper

Comments

1000 characters

China’s October copper imports hit 10-month high as inventories fall

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

US does not have assessment on candidates for elections in Pakistan: State Dept

KSE-100 hits new peak, crosses 54,000 as buying spree continues

Israel says it is open to Gaza fighting pauses for aid, hostages

Govt determined to give Ogra more teeth

CASA-1000 likely to be discussed at IGC in Kyrgyzstan

APCEA, PCI launch report on ‘10 years of CPEC’

$209m EDEIP: World Bank rates implementation progress as moderately satisfactory

Cabinet likely to discuss factors assisting privatisation

Read more stories