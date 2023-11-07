BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
Nov 07, 2023
Inter-bank: rupee continues to weaken, falls for 12th successive session

  • Currency depreciates 0.38% to settle at 286.39 against US dollar
Recorder Report Published November 7, 2023

The Pakistani rupee sustained losses against the US dollar for the 12th successive session as it depreciated 0.38% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 286.39, a decrease of Rs1.10.

On Monday, the rupee had depreciated 0.34% to settle at 285.29 against the US dollar.

Also read: Forward export hangover

The currency is under pressure again owing to pressures of payments which are making the currency depreciate slowly, said experts.

The fall comes after a lengthy appreciation run saw the rupee go as strong as 276-277 to the US dollar last month.

Globally, the US dollar was steady on Tuesday, holding overnight gains as investors took a breather from a risk rally, while the Australian currency drifted lower ahead of a central bank interest rates decision later in the day.

All eyes in Asian hours will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia, which is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points, snapping four months of on-hold policy decisions.

Markets on the other hand less sure, pricing in a 63% chance of a hike.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak on Wednesday and Thursday, where the focal point will be on whether he maintains the more dovish tone struck after the Fed’s policy meeting last week.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index rose 0.057% to 105.32, having climbed 0.2% on Monday, but remained not far off a nearly two-month low of 104.84 touched on Monday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, hit fresh 2-1/2-month lows on Tuesday as mixed economic data from China offset the impact of Saudi Arabia and Russia extending output cuts.

Brent crude futures were down $1.65, or 1.94%, to $83.53 a barrel as of 0920 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.21 a barrel, down $1.61, or 1.99%.

Tulukan Mairandi Nov 07, 2023 04:00pm
There are many who think we, a failing economy, can beat the money markets.
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Johnny Walker Nov 07, 2023 04:13pm
Bharati troll(s) are happy.
thumb_up Recommended (0)

