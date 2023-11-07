BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
Nov 08, 2023

Emergency measures ordered to control Congo fever

Recorder Report Published November 7, 2023

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad has directed high-ups of the livestock department to take emergency measures to control Congo Fever (CCHF) after reporting of increasing cases of CCHF in Balochistan.

The secretary livestock chaired an online emergency meeting on operationalization of inter-provincial check posts for control of tick born diseases (Congo fever) in Punjab. The Secretary conveyed directions of the minister to ensure the presence of staff, availability of anti tick spray, allied equipment, medicine and vaccines at the check-posts.

It was intimated during the meeting that CCHF cases had been reported in Balochistan province; therefore it was decided to immediately operationalise inter-provincial check posts across the Punjab.

These check posts are situated at Kot Sabzel, Dauwala (RY Khan), DG Khan Trimin (KPK Border), DG Khan Bawata, (Balochistan Border), Rajanpur Shah Wali Interchange Rojhan (Balochistan Sindh Border), Gujrat Kotla Arab Ali Khan, Bhakkar, Dajal, Mianwali, Chashma, Toba Bangi khel, Darra Tang, Rawalpindi Barian, Taxila, Phagwari, Attock Khurd, Hassanabdal, Jhanian chowk (Ghour Ghusti), Kushal Garh and Jhelum Dina.

Furthermore, it was directed that SOPs regarding animal movement and tick control activities may be followed in true letter and spirit. “A daily progress report with pictorial evidence may be shared with this office on daily basis from today and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard,” directed the secretary.

