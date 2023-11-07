BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
Markets Print 2023-11-07

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 06, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 53,860.37
High:                      53,944.89
Low:                       53,166.86
Net Change:                   737.33
Volume (000):                269,492
Value (000):              11,190,670
Makt Cap (000)         1,777,977,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,207.94
NET CH                     (-) 71.43
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,940.36
NET CH                    (+) 226.57
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,755.93
NET CH                    (+) 128.19
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,196.34
NET CH                    (+) 222.65
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,840.75
NET CH                     (+) 13.35
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,607.39
NET CH                      (+) 5.50
------------------------------------
As on:              06-November-2023
====================================

