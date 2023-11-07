KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 06, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 53,860.37 High: 53,944.89 Low: 53,166.86 Net Change: 737.33 Volume (000): 269,492 Value (000): 11,190,670 Makt Cap (000) 1,777,977,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,207.94 NET CH (-) 71.43 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,940.36 NET CH (+) 226.57 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,755.93 NET CH (+) 128.19 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,196.34 NET CH (+) 222.65 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,840.75 NET CH (+) 13.35 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,607.39 NET CH (+) 5.50 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-November-2023 ====================================

