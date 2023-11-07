Markets Print 2023-11-07
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 06, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 53,860.37
High: 53,944.89
Low: 53,166.86
Net Change: 737.33
Volume (000): 269,492
Value (000): 11,190,670
Makt Cap (000) 1,777,977,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,207.94
NET CH (-) 71.43
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,940.36
NET CH (+) 226.57
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,755.93
NET CH (+) 128.19
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,196.34
NET CH (+) 222.65
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,840.75
NET CH (+) 13.35
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,607.39
NET CH (+) 5.50
------------------------------------
As on: 06-November-2023
====================================
