BAFL 41.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (5.36%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.44%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.42%)
DGKC 60.76 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (5.85%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.63%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 93.95 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.58%)
HUBC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.36%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.22%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.69%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
PAEL 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (13.2%)
PIOC 108.88 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (3.2%)
PPL 81.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
PRL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.95%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 72.42 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.8%)
UNITY 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,479 Increased By 57 (1.05%)
BR30 19,033 Increased By 176.2 (0.93%)
KSE100 53,662 Increased By 538.5 (1.01%)
KSE30 17,950 Increased By 145.9 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 06 Nov, 2023 11:56am

The Pakistani rupee weakened further against the US dollar in the open market on Monday, while the local currency also sustained losses in the inter-bank market.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was quoted at 286 for selling and 283 for buying purposes for customers.

During the previous week, the PKR lost 3.50 rupees for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 282.00 and 285.50, respectively, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering at the 284 level against the greenback.

The gap between rates in the inter-bank and open markets is required to be less than 1.25% under one of the structural benchmarks set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Meanwhile, authorities in Pakistan and the IMF mission, led by Nathan Porter, are engaged in crucial discussions on the first review of the $3 billion Stand-by-Arrangement (SBA).

The rupee’s slide is attributed to the increased demand for foreign currency in the domestic economy, primarily driven by higher sales of automobiles, cement, and petroleum oil products, and the repatriation of profits by foreign companies operating in the country.

Industrialists have expressed concern that the depreciation of the local currency is detrimental to the country’s economy.

Muhammad Ali Sheikh, a member of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FPCCI), said that the massive fall of rupee value continued to damage the economy.

He urged the government to control volatility of the rupee against the US dollar, as industrial revival and economic growth are not possible without stability of the local currency.

Open market rates Exchange rate buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar US dollar rate open market operations open currency market

Comments

1000 characters

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Intra-day update: rupee’s slide against US dollar continues

KSE-100 hits all-time intra-day high as bull run continues

$26m dispute: PIACL reaches out-of-court settlement with AACL

Pressure mounts on Israel over civilian casualties as ceasefire calls rebuffed

$3bn projects approved for flood-hit areas

Net-metering consumers: Discos asked to approach FBR for tax applicability issues

Fazl meets Hamas chief in Qatar

Private medical colleges: FTO directs FBR to probe tax matters

Thousands of Afghans forcibly returned from Pakistan, claims Kabul

Read more stories