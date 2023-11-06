Intra-day update: rupee’s slide against US dollar continues

The Pakistani rupee continued to weaken against the US dollar, depreciating 0.36% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 284.45, a decrease of Rs1.02 in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee had endured losses against the US dollar to close 1.33% or Rs3.74 lower at 283.43 in the inter-bank market.

It was the third consecutive week that the local currency witnessed a fall.

Before this, the local currency had maintained a positive close for 28 successive sessions - one of the longest appreciation runs as it cumulatively gained 10.93% since hitting a record low of 307.1 in the inter-bank market on September 5.

The unprecedented increase had largely come on the back of a crackdown against smuggling and controls on exchange companies.

However, since then, the fortunes have turned against in the US dollar’s favour.

Internationally, major global currencies were steady early on Monday but seemed poised to extend last week’s uptrend as the dollar nursed its losses after the Federal Reserve dialled down its hawkish rhetoric.

The US dollar index was flat at 105.11, with the euro at $1.0726.

The dollar index declined more than 1% last week, its heaviest fall since mid-July and hit a six-week low.

Other indicators such as weakness in US jobs data, softer manufacturing numbers from around the world and a decline in longer dated Treasury yields also hurt the dollar.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up on Monday after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would stick to extra voluntary oil output cuts until the end of the year, keeping supply tight, while investors watched out for tougher US sanctions on Iranian oil.

Brent crude futures rose 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $85.30 a barrel by 0000 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.05 a barrel, up 54 cents, or 0.7%.

This is an intra-day update