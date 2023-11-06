BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
Asthmatic players skip practice, BD coach says Delhi air ‘not ideal’

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2023 05:27am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Asthmatic Bangladesh cricketers remained indoors while Sri Lankan players wore masks as poor air quality in smog-shrouded New Delhi remained the talking point ahead of Monday’s World Cup clash between the two nations.

Both teams had already cancelled one practice session in the build up to the match between eliminated Bangladesh and seventh-placed Sri Lanka, who have only the slimmest of chances of reaching the last four.

While the sun did peep out around noon on Sunday, the filthy air prompted the Delhi government to extend the closure of primary schools until Nov. 10, while online learning has been suggested for other classes.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) read an alarming 460 on Sunday and Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusinghe said they were trying to minimise exposing their players to such conditions ahead of the match.

An AQI of 0-50 is considered good while anything between 400-500 affects healthy people and is considered a danger to those with existing diseases.

“Our doctor is keeping a close eye on the players,” Hathurusinghe told reporters on Sunday.

“Some of the players didn’t turn up for practice as they are asthmatic, so they stayed indoors.

“Even for practice, we’re very conscious. We train what we have to train, and then go back into the dressing room. They don’t spend time outdoor unless they’re bowling or batting.”

The Indian cricket board has banned use of fireworks in post-match celebration and would hope Monday’s match, last in Delhi, gets over without any drama.

