Futures spread up 598bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 598bps to 17.46 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained very thin as average daily volumes declined by 48.6 percent to 110.29 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 214.02 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 36.6 percent to Rs 5.30 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 8.36 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023