BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Saudi Arabia to continue voluntary 1 million bpd oil output cut for December

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2023 08:17pm

DUBAI: Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia will continue with its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of the year, an official source at the ministry of energy said on Sunday.

Based on the decision, Saudi Arabia’s production in December will be around 9 million bpd, the source said in a statement.

“This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets,” the source was quoted as saying in the statement.

Oil settles down, posts weekly loss as geopolitical risk premium ebbs

Oil hit a 2023 high in September at near $98 a barrel for Brent crude, although it has since weakened to trade around $85 a barrel on Friday. Concerns about economic growth and demand have weighed on prices, despite support from the conflict in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia first made the voluntary cut for July as an addition to a broad supply-limiting deal first agreed by some members of OPEC+ in April.

The kingdom said in September it would extend its additional voluntary cut until the end of the year, and review the decision monthly.

Analysts had widely expected the kingdom to confirm it would extend its cut in December.

A June decision by OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia, already limits supply into 2024.

The alliance is due to meet on November 26.

