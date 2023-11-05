BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-05

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2023 03:10am

KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.241 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,314.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 5.071 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 4.678 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.793 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.858 billion), DJ (PKR 902.832 million), Silver (PKR 848.126 million), Platinum (PKR 468.094 million), SP 500 (PKR 173.962 million), Japan Equity (PKR 163.682 million), Natural Gas (PKR 132.768 million), Palladium (PKR 63.327 million), Brent (PKR 45.514 million) and Copper (PKR 41.529 million).

In Agricultural commodities,60 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR129.136 were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Copper Crude Oil natural gas Cotton PMEX Agricultural Commodities

Comments

1000 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Hydel projects at LoI stage: SIFC directs PD to streamline issues, policy limits

Latex rubber threads: new customs’ values on import issued

Tax, FBR reforms: Task force concerned at reliance on indirect taxes

Israel, Hezbollah engage in clashes

Private TV channel’s petition: Pemra chief didn’t have validly delegated authority to approve COC recommendation: SC

Exclusion from FASTER refund system: Salt industry warns FBR of ‘consequences’

Tax against reprocessing, repacking of goods termed ‘wrong’

Court sends Asad Qaiser to jail

Govt yet to finalise merger of ERRA into NDMA

Dar made PML-N election cell chairman

Read more stories