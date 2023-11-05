KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.241 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,314.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 5.071 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 4.678 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.793 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.858 billion), DJ (PKR 902.832 million), Silver (PKR 848.126 million), Platinum (PKR 468.094 million), SP 500 (PKR 173.962 million), Japan Equity (PKR 163.682 million), Natural Gas (PKR 132.768 million), Palladium (PKR 63.327 million), Brent (PKR 45.514 million) and Copper (PKR 41.529 million).

In Agricultural commodities,60 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR129.136 were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023