Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan advanced on Friday, with per tola rate of the yellow metal witnessing a gain of Rs1,100 to reach Rs214,400.

The 10-garam gold was sold at Rs183,813 after an increase of Rs943, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,500 to settle at Rs213,300 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was set at $2,005, unchanged from the previous day rate, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates also stood stable at Rs2,580 per tola.