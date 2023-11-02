BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 02 Nov, 2023 04:16pm

Gold rates in Pakistan increased on Thursday, in line with rise in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs213,300 per tola, after moving up by Rs1,500.

The 10-garam gold was sold at Rs182,870 after an increase of Rs1,286, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs211,800 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,005, after an increase of $9 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates increased by Rs30 to Rs2,580 per tola.

