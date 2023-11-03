BAFL 40.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.65%)
New Zealand’s injured Henry out of World Cup as Jamieson comes in

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2023 11:52am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BENGALURU: New Zealand’s Matt Henry will miss the rest of the World Cup with a torn hamstring and will be replaced by fellow fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, the team said on Friday.

The 31-year-old Henry broke down midway through his sixth over during the 190-run thrashing by South Africa in a group game in Pune on Wednesday.

An MRI scan revealed he had a grade-two tear of his right hamstring, with the recovery time estimated at between two and four weeks. “We are gutted for him,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in Bengaluru, where his injury-hit side face a must-win clash with Pakistan on Saturday.

“Matt’s been a crucial part of our one-day side for a long time and to see him ruled out as we reach the business end of this tournament is immensely disappointing.

“He’s consistently been ranked inside the ICC top 10 ODI bowlers for the past few years, which is testament to his class and skills.”

New Zealand are fourth in the 10-team table but victories in their last two group games should see the 2019 runners-up into the semi-finals.

Jamieson arrived in Bengaluru late on Thursday and was expected to train with the team on Friday.

The towering 28-year-old, who underwent back surgery in February, was previously with the squad in India as cover for Tim Southee.

Mushfiqur leads Bangladesh to 245-9 against New Zealand in World Cup

Jamieson has taken 14 wickets in 13 ODIs and has so far enjoyed greater success in Test cricket.

But his height and ability to move the ball could pose problems in India, with Stead saying: “We’re fortunate to have a player of the class of Kyle waiting in the wings.

“His skills and physical attributes always make him a threat with the ball and it’s an added bonus he was able to train with us in the first two weeks of the tournament.”

New Zealand have been beset by injuries with star batsman Kane Williamson (thumb) and all-rounder Mark Chapman (thigh) both currently sidelined.

They will remain in Bengaluru for their concluding group match against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

