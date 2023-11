TEHRAN: A massive fire that broke out Friday at a drug rehabilitation centre in northern Iran killed at least 27 people, the judiciary said.

Iran urges Muslim states to halt trade with Israel

“Twenty-seven have died and 12 others taken to hospital after a fire erupted at a drug rehabilitation camp in Langarud”, a city in Gilan province north of Tehran, said the judiciary’s Mizan Online news website quoting provincial chief justice Esmail Sadeghi.