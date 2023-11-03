BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
Iqbal Day celebrations: Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana organising football tournament

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:11am

KARACHI: Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana is organizing a football tournament to celebrate Iqbal Day 2023, featuring eight prominent football teams from the city.

The event commenced on November 2, 2023, and the final match is scheduled to be held on November 9, 2023.

The inaugural match was graced by Abdul Samad Habib, CEO of Javedan Corporation Ltd, who inaugurated the event with a ceremonial ball kick.

Joining the occasion as Guests of Honour were Kaleemullah Khan, former Captain of the Pakistan national football team, and Syed Muhammad Talha, President of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana.

The opening match witnessed a thrilling contest between Bangal Tigers and Agha Khan Gymkhana.

Agha Khan Gymkhana emerged victorious with a score of 2 goals, with Qadir Ali and Rehmat Shah each contributing one goal. Although the Bangal Tigers displayed a strong performance, they were unable to score a goal.

The upcoming second match is scheduled for tomorrow, featuring Karachi United against Khyber Zalmi Banaras, with the kick-off at 3:30 PM.

