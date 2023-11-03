Punjab CM says students must not be engaged in cleaning school premises

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has prohibited students from undertaking the responsibility of cleaning schools across Punjab and asked the secretary School Education Department to issue a notification for strict compliance.

He also vowed to hold the respective principals and headmasters accountable for cleanliness issues in schools where such complaints would arise.

The CM conducted a comprehensive inspection at the Government Junior Model High School Model Town today.

The conditions observed were deeply concerning; several classrooms lacked furniture, forcing students to study on the bare floor. The washrooms were unclean and devoid of water, and the electric water coolers were malfunctioning. Broken furniture, damaged whiteboards, dilapidated doors and windows without glass and grilles further contributed to the dismal state of the classrooms.

Similarly, there was only one sweeper available for a student population of 750. In addition to these issues, sports activities were suspended, classrooms exhibited peeling paint and cobwebs, lighting was inadequate, and some fans were inoperable. Both the computer and science labs were found to be non-functional and in poor condition, respectively.

The CM went to every classroom, engaging with the students to understand their concerns. The students voiced grievances about the absence of clean drinking water, insufficient water in washrooms, broken furniture, and damaged whiteboards. They also highlighted issues such as dim lighting, non-functional fans, the absence of sports activities, and the necessity to purchase textbooks from the market.

The chief minister also interacted with nursery class children, expressing his commitment to providing them with essential educational facilities and instructing for their prompt provision.

The CM expressed dissatisfaction upon witnessing the deplorable conditions and summoned Education Minister Mansoor Qadir, secretary schools, secretary C&W and the CEO district education authority to the school to rectify these issues.

In response to the students’ concerns, the CM issued directives to provide free masks to students in schools in Lahore and other smog-affected districts.

He ordered the refurbishment of washrooms and the repair of water coolers to ensure the supply of clean water. To address financial burdens on students, the CM mandated the refund of money spent on textbooks purchased from the market.

Taking a holistic approach, the CM pledged to revive sports activities, with Provincial Advisor Wahab Riaz slated to personally engage in a game of cricket with the students. Plans were set in motion to supply new furniture and whiteboards, promptly attend to windows, doors, and paint in classrooms, and establish a canteen for the students. He also ordered to provide computers to the IT lab.

Moreover, the Shahdara flyovers project is on the verge of completion, with an impressive 95% of the work already done.

In this connection, the CM made an early morning visit to inspect the project, specifically focusing on the newly constructed overhead bridge at Lahore to Gujranwala site. He inspected the finishing touches being applied to the project and directed the DG PHA to plant trees and landscaping on both sides of the project.

The CM emphasized beautifying the entry point through flower plants and trees. The PHA should spare no effort in beautifying Shahdara Chowk, Lahore’s prominent gateway.

Expressing contentment with the progress, the CM announced that Shahdara flyovers would be open to traffic by the middle of this month to facilitate the daily movement of more than 300,000 vehicles. This would resolve the persistent traffic issues on the city’s primary entrance and exit routes, he noted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023