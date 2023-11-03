BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.25%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
DFML 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.17%)
DGKC 58.42 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.26%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.74%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.32%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.97%)
HBL 94.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.74%)
HUBC 105.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.85%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.27%)
OGDC 100.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.41%)
PAEL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 107.41 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.8%)
PPL 81.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PRL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
SSGC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.91%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 5,369 Increased By 81.7 (1.54%)
BR30 18,668 Increased By 405.9 (2.22%)
KSE100 52,657 Increased By 314.1 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,915 Increased By 11 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-03

Azerbaijan Airlines’ inaugural flight to Islamabad arrives

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:11am

KARACHI: Azerbaijan Airlines inaugural flight to Islamabad arrived at Islamabad International Airport in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to the details, the flight was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute by the airport’s fire department as it taxied on the tarmac.

A welcoming reception was held in the airport lounge attended by Air Vice Marshal Taimur Iqbal, Additional Director General of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the Deputy Head of Mission from the Azerbaijan Embassy, the Airport Manager, and other key airport officials.

Azerbaijan Airlines will operate two weekly flights between Baku and Islamabad on Sundays and Wednesdays.

The airline is also operating two weekly flights to Lahore and Karachi. The Airlines first commercial flight to Pakistan landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore on September 23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PCAA Allama Iqbal International Airport Islamabad International Airport Azerbaijan Airlines

Comments

1000 characters

Azerbaijan Airlines’ inaugural flight to Islamabad arrives

Non-filers, documentation of economy: FBR shares strategy with Shamshad

World Bank official meets Shamshad

Wheat procurement: ECC directs ministry to submit action plan

Essential commodities: NPMC satisfied with current price trend

General election to be held on Feb 8, 2024

APTMA assails ‘unprecedented’ gas tariff hike

‘Further sales tax’ and ‘extra sales tax’: conflicting FBR accounts cause a great deal of confusion

Illegal migrants: Blome agrees to Pakistan’s stance in meeting with Dar

Senate extends NAB Ordinance 2023 for 120 days

Power distribution: Nepra hints at approving licence to Bahria Town

Read more stories