Azerbaijan Airlines’ inaugural flight to Islamabad arrives

KARACHI: Azerbaijan Airlines inaugural flight to Islamabad arrived at Islamabad International Airport in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to the details, the flight was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute by the airport’s fire department as it taxied on the tarmac.

A welcoming reception was held in the airport lounge attended by Air Vice Marshal Taimur Iqbal, Additional Director General of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the Deputy Head of Mission from the Azerbaijan Embassy, the Airport Manager, and other key airport officials.

Azerbaijan Airlines will operate two weekly flights between Baku and Islamabad on Sundays and Wednesdays.

The airline is also operating two weekly flights to Lahore and Karachi. The Airlines first commercial flight to Pakistan landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore on September 23.

