BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.25%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
DFML 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.17%)
DGKC 58.42 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.26%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FCCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.74%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.32%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.97%)
HBL 94.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.74%)
HUBC 105.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.85%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.27%)
OGDC 100.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.41%)
PAEL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 107.41 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.8%)
PPL 81.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
PRL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 51.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
SSGC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.91%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 5,369 Increased By 81.7 (1.54%)
BR30 18,668 Increased By 405.9 (2.22%)
KSE100 52,657 Increased By 314.1 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,915 Increased By 11 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-03

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 02, 2023). ==================================== ...
Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:11am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 02, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 52,656.76
High:                      52,706.01
Low:                       52,239.59
Net Change:                   314.12
Volume (000):                182,993
Value (000):               9,984,954
Makt Cap (000)         1,756,198,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,103.05
NET CH                    (+) 202.43
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,711.04
NET CH                    (+) 134.98
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,504.96
NET CH                     (-) 22.05
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,744.87
NET CH                    (+) 135.01
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,791.16
NET CH                      (+) 6.20
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,576.31
NET CH                      (+) 7.68
------------------------------------
As on:              02-November-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Non-filers, documentation of economy: FBR shares strategy with Shamshad

World Bank official meets Shamshad

Forex reserves down $79m

Wheat procurement: ECC directs ministry to submit action plan

Essential commodities: NPMC satisfied with current price trend

PTI hails SC’s directive

SC directs ECP to give date after consultation with President

PML-N, too, welcomes announcement

General election to be held on Feb 8, 2024

APTMA assails ‘unprecedented’ gas tariff hike

Read more stories