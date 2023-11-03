KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 02, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 52,656.76 High: 52,706.01 Low: 52,239.59 Net Change: 314.12 Volume (000): 182,993 Value (000): 9,984,954 Makt Cap (000) 1,756,198,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,103.05 NET CH (+) 202.43 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,711.04 NET CH (+) 134.98 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,504.96 NET CH (-) 22.05 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,744.87 NET CH (+) 135.01 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,791.16 NET CH (+) 6.20 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,576.31 NET CH (+) 7.68 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-November-2023 ====================================

