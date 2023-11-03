Markets Print 2023-11-03
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 02, 2023). ==================================== ...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (November 02, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 52,656.76
High: 52,706.01
Low: 52,239.59
Net Change: 314.12
Volume (000): 182,993
Value (000): 9,984,954
Makt Cap (000) 1,756,198,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,103.05
NET CH (+) 202.43
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,711.04
NET CH (+) 134.98
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,504.96
NET CH (-) 22.05
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,744.87
NET CH (+) 135.01
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,791.16
NET CH (+) 6.20
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,576.31
NET CH (+) 7.68
------------------------------------
As on: 02-November-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments