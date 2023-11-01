BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

01 Nov, 2023

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs211,800 per tola, after moving down by Rs1,200.

The 10-garam gold was sold at Rs181,584 after a decrease of Rs1,029, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs900 to settle at Rs213,000 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $1,996, after a decline of $19 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola.

