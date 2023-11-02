BAFL 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.73%)
BOP 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.08%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.77%)
FABL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FCCL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
FFL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.15%)
HUBC 103.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.34%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.58%)
OGDC 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.17%)
PAEL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
PIOC 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.46%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.22%)
PRL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 51.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
SSGC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 71.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
UNITY 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 5,315 Increased By 27.6 (0.52%)
BR30 18,424 Increased By 161.5 (0.88%)
KSE100 52,379 Increased By 35.9 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,825 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Jailed former Malaysian PM Najib in hospital with COVID-19

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2023 11:11am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s jailed former prime minister Najib Razak has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson said on Thursday.

Najib, 70, is in stable condition and is undergoing quarantine and treatment at the hospital, his aide, Muhamad Mukhlis Maghribi, said.

Najib was taken to hospital on Tuesday from prison after complaining of fever, he said.

The former premier is serving a 12-year jail sentence for corruption linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

US and Malaysian investigators estimate some $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB - co-founded by Najib during his first year as prime minister in 2009 - and that more than $1 billion went to accounts linked to Najib.

Various recipients of the siphoned 1MDB funds used the money to buy luxury assets and real estate, a Picasso painting, a private jet, a superyacht, hotels, jewellery, and to finance the 2013 Hollywood film “The Wolf of Wall Street”, investigators have said.

Malaysia does not agree with Western pressure to condemn Hamas

Najib has always maintained his innocence.

He was convicted first in 2020 and started his prison term last August when Malaysia’s top court rejected his final appeal, becoming the first premier in the country’s history to be jailed.

Since then, Najib has been in and out of hospital for several issues, including stomach ulcers and high blood pressure.

Najib has applied for a royal pardon, which, if granted, could see him serving a shorter sentence. He also faces other trials on corruption charges.

Malaysia Najib Razak

Comments

1000 characters

Jailed former Malaysian PM Najib in hospital with COVID-19

Intra-day: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Jul-Oct FY24: Trade deficit shrinks 34.7pc YoY

Replacing words ‘federal govt’ with appropriate authority: PM asks ministries, divisions to take action at their own level

NTDC urges Nepra to release withheld amount

Nationwide operation launched

$340bn investment needed to address climate challenges: finance minister

How were prices of HSD, petrol kept unchanged?

Oil rises over 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged

Shamshad urged to extend tax returns filing deadline

October CPI-based inflation stays high at 26.9pc YoY

Read more stories