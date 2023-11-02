BAFL 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
BIPL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.04%)
BOP 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.08%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
FABL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FCCL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.08%)
FFL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 93.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.23%)
HUBC 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.87%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.44%)
OGDC 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.17%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
PIOC 105.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.36%)
PPL 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.47%)
PRL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 51.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.75%)
SSGC 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 5,314 Increased By 25.9 (0.49%)
BR30 18,420 Increased By 158 (0.87%)
KSE100 52,356 Increased By 13.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,818 Decreased By -85.6 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks, mining stocks lift Australian shares after Fed holds rate

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2023 10:26am

Australian shares rose more than 1% on Thursday led by heavyweight financial and mining stocks, after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged as widely expected but left the room open for further increase in borrowing costs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1.1% to 6915.20 by 1132 GMT, heading for its best day since Sept. 15.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged at its current range of 5.25%-5.50% on Wednesday as widely expected.

Market participants are anticipating the Fed’s rate-hiking campaign may be finished.

However, data pointing to a stronger-than-expected economy and labour market have kept the prospect of another hike on the table.

In Sydney, interest-rate sensitive financial stocks surged 1.8% on Thursday and were on track for their best day since Jan. 4.

The “big four” banks rose between 1.8% and 2.1%.

Australian shares gain on boost from energy, banking stocks

Meanwhile, investors are awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) rate decision on Nov. 7, amid recent strong economic data, and strong inflation adding to the case for a rate hike.

Investors are pricing in a near-70% chance that RBA will raise rates by a quarter point to 4.35%, when it meets on Nov. 7.

Heavyweight mining stocks jumped 0.8% to hit their highest level since Oct. 19. Shares of BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue gained between 0.9% and 1.3%.

Technology stocks climbed 2.1% hitting their highest level since Oct. 26, tracking gains of their Wall Street peers.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks slid 1.3% in their third straight session of declines on weak bullion prices.

Origin Energy received a sweetened takeover bid from a Brookfield consortium, valuing the power producer at A$16.40 billion ($10.49 billion).

Shares were down 1.4%.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9% to 10943.87.

Australian shares US Federal Reserve

Comments

1000 characters

Banks, mining stocks lift Australian shares after Fed holds rate

Intra-day: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Jul-Oct FY24: Trade deficit shrinks 34.7pc YoY

Replacing words ‘federal govt’ with appropriate authority: PM asks ministries, divisions to take action at their own level

NTDC urges Nepra to release withheld amount

Nationwide operation launched

$340bn investment needed to address climate challenges: finance minister

How were prices of HSD, petrol kept unchanged?

Oil rises over 1% after Fed keeps rates unchanged

Shamshad urged to extend tax returns filing deadline

October CPI-based inflation stays high at 26.9pc YoY

Read more stories