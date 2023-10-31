BAFL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.11%)
BIPL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.56%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.59%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.53%)
DGKC 54.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.87%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.87%)
HBL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.8%)
HUBC 100.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.33%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
MLCF 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
OGDC 100.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.79%)
PAEL 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
PIOC 105.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.18%)
PPL 82.65 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.49%)
PRL 20.48 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.11%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.31 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.45%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
TRG 72.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.95%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,286 Increased By 54 (1.03%)
BR30 18,279 Increased By 138 (0.76%)
KSE100 51,928 Increased By 445.1 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,801 Increased By 150.8 (0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares gain on boost from energy, banking stocks

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 10:19am

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, helped by gains in energy and financial stocks, while traders awaited the US central bank’s policy meeting this week for further interest rate clues.

The S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.6% to 6,812.7 by 1140 GMT after hitting a more than one-year low on Monday.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to leave policy rates on hold at the end of its two-day meeting starting later in the day.

Market participants will focus on the message from Fed policymakers to gauge the interest rate outlook.

Meanwhile, retail sales in Australia rose at the fastest pace in eight months in September, suggesting resilience in consumer spending which would add to the case for an interest rate hike at the Australian central bank’s policy meeting on Nov. 7.

Investors are also looking out for a survey of purchasing managers in China’s manufacturing segment later in the day to assess the economic recovery of Australia’s top trading partner.

A Reuters poll showed China’s manufacturing activity likely expanded for a second straight month in October.

In Sydney, interest rate-sensitive financials rose 0.8%, with the so-called “big four” banks gaining between 0.5% and 0.7%.

Energy stocks jumped 0.8%, with Woodside Energy and Santos up 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively. Technology stocks tracked their Wall Street peers higher, gaining 0.8%.

Australian shares fall as energy, financial stocks weigh

Shares of Xero Ltd jumped 1.3%. Gold stocks slid 1.5%, with miner Northern Star Resources losing 1.9%.

Among individual stocks, Origin Energy fell 0.6% after superannuation fund AustralianSuper said it plans to vote against a Brookfield-led consortium’s A$15.35 billion ($9.78 billion) takeover offer for the company.

In corporate news, winemaker Treasury Wine Estates agreed to a $900 million buyout of California’s DAOU Vineyards. Trading in its shares was halted.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.3% to 10,769.91.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares gain on boost from energy, banking stocks

Intra-day update: rupee declines further against US dollar

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

PIA sell-off: Minister holds meeting with potential FAs

Privatisation list: Cabinet approves withdrawal of PSM

MTBs and Ijara Sukuk Rules: Cabinet approves summary regarding amendment: MoF

Federal institutions: Rs80bn set aside for debt repayment

Industrial power consumers: FD terms proposed winter package ‘vague’

Recoveries under QTA: Discos seek positive adjustment of Rs1.7 per unit

Energy projects sans Chinese IPPs: PPIB resubmits transition from LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

ECP orders removal of PS to CM Sindh

Read more stories