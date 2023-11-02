BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.35%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (8.16%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 36.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
OGDC 100.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
PAEL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.73%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.04%)
PPL 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.64%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,334 Increased By 46.8 (0.89%)
BR30 18,505 Increased By 242.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 52,343 Increased By 422.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,904 Increased By 121.9 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-02

Pakistan, Rwanda reiterate desire to strengthen ties

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:16am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Rwanda reiterated the desire to strengthen political, economic, and trade relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Both sides have also underscored the need to increase economic and commercial cooperation.

This was discussed at a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the President of the Senate of Rwanda, Dr Kalinda Francois-Xavier, who along with the members of his delegation called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

Talking to the delegation, the president said Pakistan wanted to further cement its friendly ties with Rwanda and expressed satisfaction over the fact that both countries were cooperating with each other at regional and international fora. He said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Rwanda and wanted to maximise bilateral trade to its true potential.

He informed the delegation that Pakistan was organising the 4th Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition in January 2024 in Cairo. He expressed the hope that Rwandan businessmen would also participate in the event to explore new business avenues between the two friendly countries.

The president highlighted the Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians and called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further destruction and bloodshed in Gaza.

The delegation thanked the president for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to the delegation during its stay in Pakistan. The President of the Senate of Rwanda, Dr Kalinda Francois-Xavier, said that both countries enjoyed excellent relations and stressed the need to reinforce bilateral ties. He said Rwanda considered Pakistan a great partner and wanted to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Dr Kalinda Francois-Xavier informed the president that Rwanda was considering to open its embassy in Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Arif Alvi Aiwan e Sadr Pakistan and Rwanda Pak Africa Trade Development

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan, Rwanda reiterate desire to strengthen ties

Replacing words ‘federal govt’ with appropriate authority: PM asks ministries, divisions to take action at their own level

October CPI-based inflation stays high at 26.9pc YoY

NTDC urges Nepra to release withheld amount

Faizabad sit-in case: SC rejects govt’s fact-finding panel

Nationwide operation launched

$340bn investment needed to address climate challenges: finance minister

LHC dismisses plea against ATIR member’s appointment

Thatta water supply case: AC summons Zardari, 14 others on Dec 18

How prices of HSD, petrol kept unchanged?

Shamshad urged to extend tax returns filing deadline

Read more stories